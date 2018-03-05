SUV hits tow truck on I-74 near I-80 in Davenport-UPDATED

UPDATED: Davenport Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a tow truck was struck while pulling another vehicle out of the ditch. The accident took place on Monday March 5, around 8 a.m. on Interstate 74 eastbound lanes, south of the interchange with Interstate 80.

According to police, a tow truck was attempting to recover a vehicle from the east ditch of Interstate 74. During the recovery attempt, the tow truck and vehicle it was pulling from the ditch entered the eastbound lanes of I-74. An SUV traveling eastbound in the left lane collided with the tow truck in the left lane.

Both the driver of the tow truck and SUV were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tow truck and the second vehicle were issued simple misdemeanor traffic citations.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation say secondary crashes happen most often when people aren't paying attention.

