Secret Service can't pay agents for Trump & family

The Secret Service is struggling to pay President Trump's huge security bill.

According to a report published Monday, the agency can't pay the hundreds of agents needed to protect President Trump and his large family.

Secret Service Director Tex Alles tells USA Today more than a thousand agents have already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances. That's because Trump has taken trips almost every weekend of his presidency so far, both to his resort properties as well as international travel.

His adult children also require protection during their business trips and vacations.

USA Today reports that Alles is asking Congress to increase salary and overtime caps for agents.

In addition, the Secret Service is looking at adding more than 3,000 employees in the coming years.

The White House has not commented on the report.