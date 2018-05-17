Secretary Pate changes law to make Election Day registration easier

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a significant change in Iowa's election laws that will make it easier for voters to register at the polls on Election Day. The new law allows proof of residence documents to be provided in an electronic format, such as on a cell phone.

Election Day voter registration requires a photo ID and proof of residency. College students expressed concerns that students living on-campus do not have easy access to a housing agreement. This law change will allow students to display housing agreements on their phones. Secretary Pate is encouraging every college and university in Iowa to provide all on-campus students with that documentation in advance of the 2018 elections.

Other forms of proof of residency in an electronic form acceptable for Election Day registration include bank statements, utility bills, cell phone bills, and paychecks.

Iowans can begin using the electronic forms for proof of residency in the June 5 primary elections. Proof of residency is not required for Iowans that are already registered to vote within their precinct.