Secretary Pate joins National Election Security Summit

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced he will join a bipartisan group of Secretaries of State to coordinate the National Election Security Summit.

The summit will be held at the Global Headquarters of World Wide Technology in St. Louis, Missouri, September 10-11.

The summit will offer national, state and local election authorities, election experts and other industry leaders steps to protect election systems and equipment, and to mitigate vulnerabilities and threats during elections.

“We look forward to bringing together state partners, state and local election officials and crisis experts to educate attendees on how the state can bring awareness and preparedness to election security," WWT Vice President for Security Solutions Mike McGlynn said.

The event is intended for election officials and is not open to the public.

For more information visit www.nes2018.com