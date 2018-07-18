Secretary of Army visits Rock Island arsenal, praises successes, looks to the future

The Secretary of the Army visited the Rock Island Arsenal on Wednesday where he praised its successes and said it is time for the 946-acre military installation to move into the future.

"The Army has some really bold and innovative ideas when it comes to modernizing the force," Dr. Mark T. Esper, Secretary of the Army said. "The promise here is to do things differently."

Dr. Esper said his mission is readiness, modernization, and reform. He hopes to give soldiers on the battlefield the equipment they need to faster and more efficiently and as the only foundry in the military he believes that is possible.

"We will provide soldiers with what they need to fight tomorrow's battles," Dr. Esper said.

Esper said his goals of moving into the future can only be accomplished by tapping into the local economy and building on already established relationships.

"How do we do things better, quicker and faster? How are we more economically and frankly walking around the floor of the JMTC today, I saw examples of that," Esper said. "How we are doing things differently, how we are doing things as a joint partner, and how we are working with the private sector as well."

The mission by the Secretary is to support the troops and it is already underway. After a recent visit to Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan, the Secretary saw products from the arsenal already in use.

"The way they have configured it, the way that they have prepared those pieces of equipment makes it much more available, ready for soldiers to fall in on them and use them," the Secretary said.

Secretary Esper said the arsenal is already ahead of the game when it comes to achieving his goals. He pointed to a recent partnership with a local university where a new way to create molds was done allowing them to be done faster and cheaper.

The visit by the Secretary was his first to the arsenal since taking over his role eight-months ago.