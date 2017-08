Officials with the city of Clinton have announced that they will be closing a section of N. 3rd Street starting Wednesday.

Officials say that from roughly August 16 at 7 am to September 6 at 5 pm, the 700 block of N. 3rd Street will be closed. The exact dates are dependent on the weather.

It is unclear why the road is being closed. Officials added that no through traffic will be allowed and no parking will be permitted in the closed section.