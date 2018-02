The Jackson County Iowa Sheriff's Department is alerting commuters of a road blockage near Damon Bridge.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area and to not drive around the barricades as the road is not safe to drive on at this time.

The Maquoketa River is expected to crest at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 20. As of 6 a.m., the river is as 23.2 feet.

River Levels