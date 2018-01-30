Security cameras capture city hall arson

A 24-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to three to five years probation after admitting to setting Clarksville City Hall on fire back in July.

Clarksville native Nicolas Wessels has been sentenced to probation for arson and was ordered to reimburse the city, once they learn how much the building will cost.

After breaking in, Wessels spent about six minutes inside the building, feeding a fire in the middle of the room with important papers.

The fire caused extensive interior damage. Some records and documents were digitally backed up, but things like equipment and historical records were destroyed.

This week, the city released the surveillance video.

"We were surprised at his anger that he appeared to have as he was knocking things off the counters and throwing papers around," said Mayor Val Swinton.

