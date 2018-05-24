Seeing double: Nine sets of twins to graduate from Western Dubuque High School

The 2018 graduating class of Western Dubuque High School has a lot of similarities. It's not their taste in music or their career interests, but the fact that 18 of the 245 graduates are twins.

Western Dubuque High School's graduating class of 2018 has nine sets of twins. (Top row, left to right) Jonathan and Justin Hermsen, Sam and Sarah Bender, Ellie and Abby Schieltz. (Middle row, left to right) Kim and Kelly Brehm, Caden and Conner Burk, Audrey and Andrew Welty. (Bottom row, left to right) Madelyn and Katheryn Buttikofer, Nick and Sam Stecklein, Jackson and Elayna Bahl.

There are nine sets of twins that include Jackson and Elayna Bahl, Sam and Sarah Bender, Kim and Kelly Brehm, Caden and Conner Burk, Madelyn and Katheryn Buttikofer, Jonathan and Justin Hermsen, Ellie and Abby Schieltz, Nick and Sam Stecklein, and Audrey and Andrew Welty.

Of that group a few things stand out: five out of the nine sets have last names that begin with a letter B, four out of nine are the opposite sex and only one set is identical.

The pairs say growing up was challenging at times; fighting or bickering seemed to be common.

"It got so bad that seriously our parents made us hug for like five minutes," Madelyn Buttikofer said. "Yeah that sucked," sister Katheryn Buttikofer added.

Caden Burk said, "I got a nice punching bag over here." His twin Conner Burk replied, "sure he likes to think that."

The Hermsens, two fraternal brothers who both enjoy farming, say being twins meant they were in constant competition.

"During like school it would be a competition of who did better on what test. 'I got this percentage!' 'Oh I did better than you,'" Justin Hermsen explained.

While sibling rivalry is almost a given with each pair, they also admit it was nice to have someone to grow up with.

"You kinda go through things together I guess, I don’t know. You’re not alone," Nick and Sam Stecklein said.

Audrey and Andrew Welty said, "it’s like having a sibling but best friend because you can like talk about school and you all know what’s going on in each other’s lives where as with siblings you have to tell each other."

Since most of these twins are fraternal, people don't usually mix them up.

"People think we’re like cousins," Elayna Bahl said with her brother Jackson next to her.

However, the one set of identical twins, says their similarities are all people seem to talk about.

Ellie Schieltz said people ask, "if somebody hurts her do you feel it? Like do you always know where she’s at?" They say the answer is no.

With graduation around the corner, they all seem excited to tackle new adventures solo.

"I’m going to Kirkwood Community College, and he’s going to UNI. So we’re not going to be rooming together," Nick Stecklein said.

They all say they will stay in touch.