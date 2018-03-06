Select Graco highchairs sold at Walmart are being recalled due to fall hazard

Around 36,000 Table2Table 6-in-1 highchairs by Graco are being recalled.

The highchairs were sold exclusively at Walmart from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100. The rear legs of the highchair can pivot out of position, making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child sitting in it.

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, resulting in five injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the highchairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

