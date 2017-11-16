Semi Rollover on I-88

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover accident. It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at the on-ramp from I-80 eastbound to I-88.

Illinois State Police say the rig went off the roadway and rolled onto the driver's side. The driver had to be removed from the truck and airlifted by a MedForce helicopter to Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries.

Eastbound traffic on I-88 was shut down briefly, so the helicopter could land. Traffic will also be shut down, as needed while the rig is removed from the scene.