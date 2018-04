A semi carrying cases of Keystone Light tipped and spilled it's drink.

The ramp from K-96 to Kellogg in Wichita, KS was closed for some time while crews cleaned up the mess.

Crews say the rollover happened around noon Sunday. Police say the semi was going a little too fast and slid down the embankment.

The crash caused a loss of beer but thankfully the driver only suffered minor injuries.