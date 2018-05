Trooper Jason Wilson with Illinois State Police says multiple officials are responding to a reported vehicle crash resulting in a fire. The accident is on I-80 westbound at mile marker 33 (Annawan).

Wilson says I-80 traffic is being detoured off of I-80 at Annawan to U.S. Route 6 and back on at Atkinson.

We have a crew headed to the scene right now. Stick with us both on-air and on our KWQC News App for any updates.