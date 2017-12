Power is out for nearly 1,500 MidAmerican Energy customers after a crash involving a semi hit a utility pole at W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport.

It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning near Marquette St. Police are at the scene and because of the crash, westbound traffic on West Central Park Ave is blocked.

MidAmerican says it doesn't expect to have the power restored until after 10 a.m.