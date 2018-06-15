Semi crash spills Fireball whiskey

Hundreds of bottles of Fireball cinnamon whiskey spilled on an Arkansas interstate Thursday when two semi-trucks collided.

The crash backed up traffic in both directions for hours on I-40 after one of the trucks caught fire.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident and that one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One of the two trucks was carrying hundreds of mini bottles of Fireball whiskey, a cinnamon-flavored liquor promoted with the tagline “tastes like heaven, burns like hell.”

The bottles and their contents could be seen scattered across the interstate in photos posted by the Arkansas DOT.