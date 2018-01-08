Semi misses I-80 overpass, crashes blocking Barstow Rd. - UPDATE

UPDATE: Illinois State Police say 48-year-old Ervand Akopyan of North Hollywood, California, was transported to Illini Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say Akopyan was westbound on I-80 near milepost 5. At the overpass at Barstow Road, Akopyan left the roadway and drove down through the right-hand side ditch and crashed into the embankment of Barstow Road.

The semi Akopyan was driving was pulling a semi-trailer loaded with refrigerated food products. Some fuel leaked, which is the only hazardous material concern.

The Illinois State Police, Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, Barstow, Silvis and Colona Fire Department and Illini Hospital Ambulance all responded to the scene.

All lanes of I-80 are open.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Illinois State Police confirm a semi was driving on I-80 and is now lying across Barstow Rd.

Barstow Rd. near I-80 is blocked after a semi-truck misses overpass. Driver taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/yI3Q0XwXaE — Emma Hogg (@KWQCEmma) January 8, 2018

We're told the semi truck was traveling on I-80 when it missed the overpass and ended up on Barstow Rd. The road is closed while emergency crews work to clean up the scene.

We're told diesel fuel has spilled as well, so HAZ MAT crews are helping with clean-up efforts.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to the hospital. His or her injuries are unknown at the time.

We also have a crew on scene now working to gather more information.

TRAFFIC ALERT: @ILStatePolice confirm a semi-truck driving on I-80 is now on Barstow Rd. Heading to the scene now @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@KWQCEmma) January 8, 2018

Stick with TV6 on air and on our KWQC News app for updated information.