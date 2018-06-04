Semi driver charged and treated with minor injuries after semi tips over in Warren County

A semi driver was treated for minor injuries after the semi he was driving tipped over while making a turn onto a ramp.

Preliminary investigation shows Sli Salam was westbound on US Route 34 and was approaching the northbound ramp on to US 67. Salam failed to reduce his speed according to officials and the semi tipped over as a result.

Salam was treated on scene for minor injuries. Salam is being charged with Failure to Reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service and Kirkwood fired helped assist the crash.

