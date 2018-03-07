Semi load of Busch beer spilled in Florida crash

A South Carolina truck driver was carrying tens of thousands of pounds of Busch beer crashed in Florida early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County near exit 45, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff.

Michael Nolan Powell, 44, was driving a tractor-trailer at 2:40 a.m. when he failed to maintain his lane, according to an accident report.

There were only minor injuries which were treated at the scene.

Much of the beer appeared to be unsalvageable.