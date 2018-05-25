Jersey Ridge Rd closed for repairs after semi struck the I80 overpass

Jersey Ridge Rd was closed between 90th St/210th St and Elmore Ave last night due to a semi striking the bridge, or overpass, over Interstate 80.

The accident caused structural damage to the bridge. The Iowa DOT estimates repairs to the bridge may take 3 to 4 months to complete.

Jersey Ridge Rd will remain closed between 90th St/210th St and Elmore Avenue until repairs can be completed (Aug/Sep). Local traffic is permitted to businesses and residents only along this stretch. No travel will be permitted across the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use Utica Ridge Rd or Highway 61.