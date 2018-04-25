Semis line up underneath bridge to save suicidal man's life in Michigan

DETROIT, MI (NBC) - All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 are back open following a police situation.

The closures began shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasted several hours. Michigan State Police said a suicidal man was threatening to jump.

A photo shows several semi trucks lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.

Along with the photo, Michigan State Police tweeted


 