Semis line up underneath bridge to save suicidal man's life in Michigan

DETROIT, MI (NBC) - All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 are back open following a police situation.
The closures began shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasted several hours. Michigan State Police said a suicidal man was threatening to jump.
A photo shows several semi trucks lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.
Along with the photo, Michigan State Police tweeted
This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018