Sen. Durbin: Thomson Prison to open soon

The rest of Thomson Prison will open soon and bring it closer to full capacity.

That's what lawmakers said today after a tour of the facility.

Right now, there are over 238 staff members on site working. That number is expected to increase by 60 before the end of the year. 155 of those are local - meaning Illinois and Iowa residents.

Next year... Lawmakers say that number will rise even more... By 300.

While both Congressman Bustos and Senator Durbin say these numbers are great for the local economy, residents say they haven't noticed a big difference.

“I don't think we're going to see the economic boom that they thought we would see, but I don't think it's going to cause any problems,” says Brian Kaufman, a Thomson resident.

“People can work in Thomson prison and live 60 miles away, so they don't have to live right here in town, you know a lot of towns are like that. You can live in the Quad Cities and work here, live in Dubuque and work here,” says Bob Paasch, another local resident.

Right now there are around 100 minimum security inmates at the prison. Senator Durbin says more are expected to arrive, but wouldn't give a date for security reasons.

Senator Durbin says the bureau of prisons will ultimately make the decision on the level of security and how many inmates will eventually be transferred to Thomson.

