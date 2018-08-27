Sen. Ernst announces plans for divorce of husband, Gail

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and her husband, Gail, announced they are getting a divorce.

Ernst's office released the following statement on Monday.

“Senator Ernst and her husband, Gail, are in the process of divorcing. They remain committed to their children and family, and ask for respect for their privacy during this difficult time.”

Ernst was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after previously serving in the Iowa Senate. Joni and Gail Ernst have been married since 1992.