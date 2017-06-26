Sen. Ernst asks voters to help her make a decision on GOP health care bill

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R - Iowa) said she is "closely examining" the Senate health care bill meant to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna have already pulled out of the Iowa individual market, leaving Medica as the only statewide carrier.

“Traveling across Iowa on my 99 county tour, I hear from Iowans who are looking for affordable, and patient-centered health care solutions," Ernst said. "Their feedback is critical."

In order to better gauge and organize that feedback, Ernst is sending an e-mail poll to her constituents with the subject line reading: "Your thoughts needed on health care." The poll itself simply asks, "Do support this legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare?"

So far, only five Republican senators have said they will not vote for the bill as-is. Assuming all Democrats vote against it, the proposed legislation currently does not enough votes to pass through the Senate.

Again, Ernst has not made her position clear. She plans to study the bill and find out how "it will affect insurance availability and affordability in 2018 and beyond.”