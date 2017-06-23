Sen. Ernst to sponsor bill aimed at assisting low-income families

Senator Joni Ernst is sponsoring a new bill to help lift families out of poverty. She talked about the Empowers Act today with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Ernst said she wants to prevent people on government assistance from being penalized for taking better jobs, a problem she saw when serving in the Iowa legislature.

"Since a higher income level can put them over the threshold for certain government assistance this young woman went home and calculated the what her pay increase would be along with all the assistance she would lose. What she figured out is that taking a promotion would actually cost her $200 a month."

The bill is also sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio.

Ernst says the act would create pathways to opportunity by giving states the flexibility to pursue pilot projects to better address the challenges faced by low-income families.

