Sen. John McCain is at his home in Arizona recovering Thursday morning after doctors removed a brain tumor.

McCain underwent surgery last week to remove a blood clot. That's when doctors discovered the tumor.

"About ten percent of people will survive five years or longer," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and news contributor. "It's very tough to put numbers on this sort of thing."

Friends and colleagues say the former POW isn't backing down from this battle.

"I talked to John," said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

"He said 'Yeah, I'm gonna have to stay here a little bit longer, take some treatments, I'll be back.'"

The former presidential candidate and his family are deciding on treatment options, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

McCain's doctors say his underlying health is excellent.