Wartch Live: Sen. John McCain returns to Senate after surgery



Senator John McCain (R-AZ) returns to the Senate for the first time since having a surgical procedure and learning he has brain cancer.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Arizona Sen. John McCain's return to Congress for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer (all times local):

Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, has voted to move ahead on repealing the Obama health law. McCain returned to the Capitol for the first time since his diagnosis.

Applause and whoops greeted McCain as he entered the chamber. He was diagnosed just a few days ago with brain cancer and has been at his home in Arizona.

He cast a vote to move ahead on the legislation. McCain planned to deliver a speech on the Senate floor after the vote.

The Senate is taking up the issue of health care on the floor.