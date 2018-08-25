Sen. John McCain's daughter releases statement, "All that I am is thanks to him"

Following the death of Sen. John McCain, his daughter Meghan, has released a statement calling her father a "warrior".

"All that I am is thanks to him," Meghan's statement reads. "Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love."

You can read her full statement below.

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018





Sen. John McCain passed away Saturday at the age of 81.