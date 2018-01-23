Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant with second child

Senator Duckworth (D- Ill.) is pregnant. She will be first U.S. Senator to give birth while in office

Duckworth, 49, announced Tues. Jan. 23, 2018 she is pregnant with a girl, her second daughter, and is due this spring.

In a statement, the Illinois Democrat said, “Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring. We are all so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, and I want to thank the wonderful staff at both Northwestern Medicine and GW for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

She said, “Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and an issue that affects all parents—men and women alike. As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and Abigail has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”

