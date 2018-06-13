Senate Farm Bill released

The Senate Farm Bill is finally out and leaders say it fulfills their bipartisan promise to find common ground.

Photo: Pixabay

U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and Raking Member Debbie Stabenow released the more than one thousand page bill, saying the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 gives certainty and predictability for producers.

It preserves crop insurance and risk management tools, giving flexibility during natural disasters and continuing export and trade programs. It also strengthens integrity and food access for families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), building on job training for SNAP participants and reducing paperwork.

The bill also intends to invest in rural America and grow diversity in the American agricultural economy.

The Senate Agriculture Committee will meet to consider the legislation on June 13.

CLICK HERE to read the bill.