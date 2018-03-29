Senate Judiciary panel requests new info on former White House officials

The Senate Judiciary Committee is asking for new records from two current and former White House officials as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein wrote a letter to a lawyer for President Donald Trump's campaign Thursday and asked for additional email records pertaining to former campaign officials Rick Dearborn and John Mashburn. Feinstein is committee's top Democrat.

Dearborn and Mashburn were in charge of policy at one point during Trump's campaign, and both followed him to the White House. Dearborn has since left.

The committee has requested similar records from other Trump aides.

In the letter, Grassley and Feinstein said information obtained in a recent committee interview "warrants expanding those searches." They did not elaborate.