Senate leader proposes tougher anti-hazing rules

1:30 p.m.

The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania Senate wants to make severe hazing a felony and make fraternity houses where hazing occurs subject to confiscation.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman unveiled his proposals Friday during a break in a preliminary hearing for defendants in a pledge's hazing death.

He'd also require schools to report all violations of the anti-hazing policies his bill would mandate.

Corman represents the community that includes Penn State, where 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died last year after attending a bid acceptance ceremony at Beta Theta Pi.

The hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against 11 members of the shuttered fraternity.

12:40 p.m.

A forensic pathologist says the injuries that killed a Penn State fraternity pledge last year may not have been fatal if fraternity members had summoned help more quickly.

Dr. Harry Kamerow testified Friday in a preliminary hearing to determine if there's sufficient evidence to proceed with charges against 11 members of Beta Theta Pi related to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Kamerow says Piazza died from severe head and spleen injuries from falling down basement stairs the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

He says Piazza would have had a much better chance of surviving if help had been called after he was brought upstairs. An ambulance wasn't called until the next morning.

The 11 defendants are among 26 people facing charges.

___

9:10 a.m.

A hearing is underway for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in the hazing death of a pledge last year.

The hearing Friday involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

It's to determine if there is enough evidence to send the cases to trial.

The men waived their right to attend the hearing.

Piazza became severely intoxicated during a pledge acceptance ceremony at the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi house and suffered fatal injuries during falls, including down a flight of stairs.

Prosecutors are no longer pursing aggravated assault charges, which had been the most serious allegations. But five defendants face involuntary manslaughter charges.

Other allegations include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.

___

12:15 a.m.

Some members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court.

A preliminary hearing set to begin on Friday at the courthouse near campus involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

They're being prosecuted by the state attorney general's office, which took over the case after a new district attorney took office earlier this year.

State prosecutors are no longer pursuing aggravated assault charges, which had been the most serious allegations.

Five of the 11 defendants face involuntary manslaughter charges.

Other allegations include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.