UPDATE: Senators say 'serious' charges made against VA nominee

The Latest on Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of Veterans Affairs (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

The leaders of a Senate panel say the confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to be Veterans Affairs secretary, is being postponed indefinitely.

Sen. Johnny Isakson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat, cite "serious allegations" recently made against Jackson.

They say it is their duty to "thoroughly and carefully vet" his nomination. His hearing had been set for Wednesday.

The two lawmakers sent a letter to Trump Tuesday requesting additional information about Jackson, who has served as a White House physician since 2006. It seeks any communication between the Pentagon and the White House regarding "allegations or incidents" involving him.

Trump selected Jackson to head the VA last month after firing former Obama administration official David Shulkin.

10:15 a.m.

A Senate committee says it has delayed Wednesday's confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Spokeswoman Amanda Maddox cites growing questions from lawmakers over Jackson's qualifications.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee was scheduled to hold Jackson's hearing on Wednesday.

Trump selected Jackson to head the VA last month after firing former Obama administration official David Shulkin following an ethics scandal and mounting rebellion within the agency. But Jackson has since faced numerous questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers about whether he has the experience to manage the massive department of 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

9:20 a.m.

The White House is standing behind Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be Veterans Affairs secretary amid growing questions about his qualifications.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley is praising Jackson, who is Trump's White House doctor and a Navy rear admiral, for serving as a physician to three U.S. presidents, both Republican and Democrat. He says Jackson has a record of "strong decisive leadership" and is "exactly what's needed at the VA."

Senators have been discussing plans to delay Jackson's confirmation hearing, saying more time may be needed to review whether Jackson can manage a massive agency of 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

1:46 a.m.

Senators were discussing plans to delay the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick to be Veteran Affairs secretary over growing questions about the nominee's ability to manage the government's second-largest department.

The hearing for Ronny Jackson, Trump's White House doctor and a Navy rear admiral, was scheduled for Wednesday.

"Some Republican colleagues have told me that they think the hearing should be postponed, which certainly deserves consideration," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

"I think there may well be a need for more time, in fairness to Admiral Jackson, so he and the administration have an opportunity to answer these questions fully and fairly," he said.

Blumenthal declined to discuss why more time might be needed.

White House and VA officials were quietly discussing a delay with key allies outside the administration, even as White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Tuesday praised Jackson's nomination.

"Admiral Jackson has been on the front lines of deadly combat and saved the lives of many others in service to this country. He's served as the physician to three Presidents_Republican and Democrat_and been praised by them all," he said. "Admiral Jackson's record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what's needed at the VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve."

A spokeswoman for Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., the committee's chairman, did not return requests for comment.

Trump selected Jackson to head the VA last month after firing former Obama administration official David Shulkin following an ethics scandal and mounting rebellion within the agency. But Jackson, who has worked as a White House physician since 2006, has faced numerous questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers as well as veterans groups about whether he has the experience to manage the massive department of 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and a committee member, said Jackson's small staff at the White House will be an issue as he prepares to lead the VA.

"We've got 360,000 people there," he said. "Are they going to manage the secretary or is the secretary going to manage the VA? That's a good question to ask, and he needs to answer it. He needs to be the leader. A lot of folks want to be led and managed."

Rounds said the committee still needs more paperwork from the White House on Jackson before the nomination can go forward.

