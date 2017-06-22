Senate releases new health care draft

Some lawmakers in Washington are wondering if one week will be enough time to consider a draft of the Senate Republicans health care bill released Thursday. The measure is similar to a bill passed in the House last month, but there are some key differences.

The Senate plan repeals the affordable care act mandate that individuals must have coverage and drastically cuts federal funds for Medicaid. It also eliminates the current law's taxes on wealthy Americans, insurers, and others. This Senate plan does, however, keep ACA subsidies to help pay for coverage.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is now focused on getting his entire caucus on board to pass the bill.

"I regret that our democratic friends made it clear early on that they did not want to work with us in a serious bipartisan way."

Republicans can only afford to lose two GOP votes and no Democrats are expected to support it.

"It's every bit as bad as the House bill, in many ways it's worse... This bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing," said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Early reaction from Republicans finds many saying they need to read the bill's text before making a decision.

Local lawmakers also weighed in on the health care bill draft. Here are some statements from them:

Senator Dick Durbin (D)-Illinois: "It turns out that in my state and in many other states, hospitals are in danger. The Illinois Hospital Association said it would lose 60,000 jobs in Illinois with the dramatic cutbacks to Medicaid endangering hospitals rural areas and inner cities area."

Senator Joni Ernst (R)-Iowa: "The reality in Iowa is that continuing the status quo simply isn't an option because ObamaCare is unsustainable. Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Aetna have both pulled out of the Iowa individual market altogether, leaving only one statewide carrier."