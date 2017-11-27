Senator Al Franken apologizes, announces he is returning to work

Democratic Sen. Al Franken says he knows he "let a lot of people down" — the people of Minnesota, colleagues and staff — in the face of sexually inappropriate behavior. He's vowing to regain their trust.

Cropped Photo: Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0

Speaking outside his Senate office, Franken told reporters on Monday that many people counted on him to be a champion for women. Instead, he is embarrassed and is apologizing after one woman alleges Franken forcibly kissed her on a USO tour and took a sexually suggestive photo while she was sleeping.

Three other women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks while posing with them for photos during separate campaign events in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

Franken dismissed any talk of resigning from the Senate. He said he would cooperate with an Ethics Committee investigation.

