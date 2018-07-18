Senators send letter to President for details on meeting with Putin

Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined top Senate Democrats last night in a letter to President Trump listing a series of questions to clarify if and what commitments he made to Putin during their secretive and lengthy meeting.

Senators before listing 13 questions to be answered by the President.

The Senators also called on the Trump Administration to allow the U.S. Ambassador to Russia and the Secretary of Defense to testify before Congress about the repercussions of the Helsinki summit. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is already scheduled to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday July 25, 2018.

Along with Senator Durbin, the letter was also signed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; Jack Reed (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Banking.