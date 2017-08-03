Senator Grassley supports Immigration bill

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley spoke Wednesday, responding to the White House backed proposal to overhaul America’s Immigration system.

President Trump supports a proposal sent by Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue to give preference to English-speaking immigrants with education and job offers. The proposal offer cuts the number of available green cards by half.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he thinks the proposal will benefit Iowa’s economy, “This bill is meant to do exactly what Iowa needs done. In other words, have the emphasis on legal importation of people that have a talent for what we need in the United States and in the state of Iowa.

Senator Grassley says right now the U.S. admits 15% of immigrants based on merit and 85% on family reunification and he believes this bill balances out the ratio.

Critics of the proposal say the idea will backfire and drain the labor pool; driving employers to use illegal immigrants.

