Senators Seek Clarity on Website Accessibility Under ADA

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mike Rounds of South Dakota sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeking clarification on whether the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) applies to website accessibility. Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Cornyn of Texas also joined the letter.

“…for the ADA to be effective, it must be clear so that law-abiding Americans can faithfully follow the law. Right now it is not clear whether the ADA applies to websites,” the senators wrote. “This leaves businesses and property owners unsure of what standards, if any, govern their online services.”