Senators press Kushner for more in Russia investigation

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee say the president's son-in-law hasn't been fully forthcoming in the probe of Russia's election-meddling.

The GOP chairman is Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and the senior Democrat is Dianne Feinstein of California. They wrote Jared Kushner's lawyer Thursday saying the trove of documents he has provided the committee is "incomplete."

The committee gives Kushner until Nov. 27 to provide additional documents, including emails related to WikiLeaks' correspondence with Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., and Kushner's security clearance form that originally omitted certain contacts with Russian officials.

Grassley and Feinstein are also asking Kushner for correspondence with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is the subject of a criminal investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.