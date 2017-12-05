Senior Secret Santa at CASI brings the holiday spirit to seniors

With Christmas just a few weeks away, many look for ways to help others during the holidays. The Senior Secret Santa program at the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) aims to make sure older adults and seniors are also remembered this holiday season.

Laura Kopp, the President and CEO at CASI, says the needs of seniors often goes unrecognized.

"When we think of Christmas, we don't necessarily think of older adults. We think of children, we think of Santa, but we don't think about the folks in our community that may not have any loved ones and may not receive a gift this holiday season," she said.

People can choose a tag from the tree located at the center. The tag will include a name, age and what the person is asking for.

"And what we see is our seniors are not asking for luxury items, they're asking for items of everyday living like laundry soap, undergarments, dishwasher fluid -- things like that," she said.

Alvin Wagner said him and his wife received a gift through the program years ago.

"And it was a surprise and if I know and can remember my wife's expression, it was a relief. Now I'm not sure what she meant by that, to this day I'm not sure what she means, but I think it's something everyone should experience," said Wagner.

Although he doesn't remember what the gift was, Wagner said it meant something more than simply a present.

"It means that someone cares...That's what I thought. Someone is actually thinking about us. And to me, it means God was watching over us. He's meeting our needs just like He said He would," he added.

Like many others, Wagner said him and wife do not have family in the area and receiving a gift was a surprise.

"And we opened our door and low and behold a Secret Santa representative. So, it's a matter of... It's something that we didn't expect," he said.

He said he believes those who will receive gifts this year will feel surprised and grateful.

"We hear the words thank you all of the time. The smiles are the best though because you know that you've made their season. You know that you've helped them to relive some of those memories and have the holidays feel special again. For some of our seniors, it hasn't been that way for years," said Kopp.

Kopp said last year, about 450 older adults were registered in the program and over 715 are registered in the program this year.

Those who have purchased gifts can return them in a gift bag to CASI by early next week. People can also make monetary donations at the center.

