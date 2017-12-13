Senior Star at Elmore Place hosts annual holiday party for Quad Cities seniors - Dec. 13

Senior Star at Elmore Place is inviting all Quad Cities seniors to its Fourth Annual Holiday Tour. This year organizers have planned a European Food Tour from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at 4500 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.
Over 300 Quad City seniors will be able to enjoy a traditional European Christmas. The free event will feature food delights from six countries in Europe.
Upon arrival, attendees will receive a European map and partake in a self-guided tour sampling items prepared by the chefs at Senior Star at Elmore Place.
Countries to be featured include:
• Holland: Triple Fudge Cake
• Germany: Apple Kuchen
• France: Brie wrapped in Filo
• Scandinavian: Smoked Salmon display
• Switzerland: Cheese Fondue
• Ireland: Baileys Irish Cream cheesecake
Guests will also be treated to entertainment by local jazz sensation Josh Duffee.