Senior Star at Elmore Place hosts annual holiday party for Quad Cities seniors - Dec. 13

Senior Star at Elmore Place is inviting all Quad Cities seniors to its Fourth Annual Holiday Tour. This year organizers have planned a European Food Tour from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at 4500 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

Over 300 Quad City seniors will be able to enjoy a traditional European Christmas. The free event will feature food delights from six countries in Europe.

Upon arrival, attendees will receive a European map and partake in a self-guided tour sampling items prepared by the chefs at Senior Star at Elmore Place.

Countries to be featured include:

• Holland: Triple Fudge Cake

• Germany: Apple Kuchen

• France: Brie wrapped in Filo

• Scandinavian: Smoked Salmon display

• Switzerland: Cheese Fondue

• Ireland: Baileys Irish Cream cheesecake

Guests will also be treated to entertainment by local jazz sensation Josh Duffee.

