September is suicide prevention awareness month

More than 41,000 people die by suicide each year, according to the CDC. The month of September is recognized as suicide prevention and awareness month across the U.S.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness sights several risk factors and warning signs of suicide. Social withdrawal from friends, family and the community, dramatic mood swings and impulsive or reckless behavior, getting rid of possessions or saying goodbye, and aggressive behavior and increased alcohol are among some of the things people are encouraged to look out for. More can be found by clicking here.

NAMI suggests calling a mental health professional for advice if you have a feeling someone might be having thoughts of suicide or if you're unsure.

The Quad Cities has several different resources for those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

In Iowa - Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Counties are served by Genesis's crisis line, at (563) 421-2975. In Illinois, the Quad City area is served by Robert Young Center’s crisis line at (309) 779-2999.

There is also a national suicide hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255). And NAMI offers a texting option for people who are uncomfortable talking on the phone by texting “NAMI” to 741-741.

All of these crisis lines are staffed 24/7.

Two events in Quad Cities are scheduled to bring awareness to the topic.

On Sunday, Sept. 17 the Out of the Darkness Walk is happening in Moline from 3-4pm. It will be at the Len Brown's North Shore Inn & Marina. You can find more information here.

Also on Sept. 17, the Breaking the Silence Walk will be in Camanche from 11:30 -2:30pm. It will be held at the Imperial Lanes. You can find more information here.