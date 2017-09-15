September snow in Montana

The calendar says it’s still summer, but it was a winter wonderland in Montana and parts of Wyoming on Friday.

Thick flakes fell on MacDonald’s Pass, west of Helena. MacDonald Pass sits at an elevation of about 6,300 feet. The Montana Department of Transportation warned drivers to be alert.

Fire officials fighting the Alice Creek fire say the area is supposed to get 3- 6" of snow and while it won't end the fire season, it will slow it down.

The first day of Fall is September 22nd.