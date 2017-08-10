Services set for Bettendorf man killed in motorcycle accident

Visitation will be Thursday evening and services on Friday morning for a Bettendorf man who died last week in a motorcycle accident.

Connor R. Kincaid, 24, passed away on August 3, 2017, near Sturgis, South Dakota while on his way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Kincaid, an avid motorcyclist, was a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School where he played football and had been employed for the past three years by K & K True Value Hardware.

“There are no words to describe what this loss feels like,” K & K posted Monday on its Facebook page. “Connor, relied on by many and beloved by even more, has left a hole in our world that may never be filled.”

One of Kincaid’s former teachers commented on the post saying, “I had Conner as a student in junior high. He always had a smile that would light up the room, he was friendly to everyone and really a nice young man.”

Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Weerts Funeral Home while services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Christ's Family Church in Davenport, Iowa.