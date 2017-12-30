Services set for two QCA families killed in fatal fires

Services are set for two families that were both killed in fatal fires.

Kelsey Clain and her two children, Jayden Smead and Carson Smead, died in a fire at Five Seasons mobile home park in Davenport on Dec. 21. Two other siblings who were severely injured in the fire were later pronounced dead. Fire officials say 9-month-old Isabella Smead and 4-year-old Skylar Smead succumbed to their injuries at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Officials say the cause of the fire is listed as "undetermined"

The family's obituaries and information on their services can be found on Runge Mortuary and Crematory website.

Early Christmas morning three family members died in a house fire in Blue Grass. The three found dead inside the house were identified as 71-year-old Larry Loose Sr., 71-year-old Rose Loose and their son 36-year-old Steven Loose. Another son, 35-year-old Michael Loose, was pulled from the home but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Loose family's obituaries and information on their services can also be found on Runge Mortuary and Crematory website.