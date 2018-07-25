Seven juveniles in custody after early morning car chase ends in Davenport

Police in Bettendorf are investigating after an early morning car chase ended in Davenport. Officials tell TV-6 the call came in just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Seven juveniles are in custody after police say "several juveniles" were seen running from the vehicle. Police also said the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Police say the chase ended near Kimberly Road and Jersey Ridge in Davenport. The Davenport Police Department assisted in the chase.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.