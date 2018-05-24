Seven students awarded Hall Of Honor scholarships at Central High School

From left to right: Hunter Boldt, Olivia Tobin, Andrew Shie, Logan Myers, Zahria Flake, Martin Leyhe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Seven scholarships have been awarded to students at Central High School. The scholarships are based on academic performance, community involvement and participation in co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Since 1994, the Hall Of Honor has awarded 124 scholarships, providing $107,800 to further the educational goals of Central High students.

The 2018 Hall Of Honor scholarship winners are listed below.

Hester Scholarship: Zahria Flake
Groenenboom Scholarship: Hunter Boldt
Jurgens Scholarship: Logan Myers
Kneipp Scholarship: Martin Leyhe
Meyer Scholarship: Maria Duran Sanchez
Don Fisher At-Large Scholarship: Andrew Shie
Don Fisher At-Large Scholarship: Olivia Tobin

 