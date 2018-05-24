Seven students awarded Hall Of Honor scholarships at Central High School

Seven scholarships have been awarded to students at Central High School. The scholarships are based on academic performance, community involvement and participation in co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Since 1994, the Hall Of Honor has awarded 124 scholarships, providing $107,800 to further the educational goals of Central High students.

The 2018 Hall Of Honor scholarship winners are listed below.

Hester Scholarship: Zahria Flake

Groenenboom Scholarship: Hunter Boldt

Jurgens Scholarship: Logan Myers

Kneipp Scholarship: Martin Leyhe

Meyer Scholarship: Maria Duran Sanchez

Don Fisher At-Large Scholarship: Andrew Shie

Don Fisher At-Large Scholarship: Olivia Tobin