Several roads closed in Jo Daviess Co. due to flooding-UPDATE

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. NEW: E. Townsend Rd & N. Scout Camp Rd (Elizabeth)

NEW: Train tunnel at N. Culvert Rd & W. Culvert Rd (Scales Mound)

------------------------------

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. S. Crazy Hollow Rd just off IL Rt 84 S. (Hanover) – NO LONGER FLOODED

W. Buckhill Rd & N. Bowden Rd (Galena)

NEW: Claude St & Field St (Galena)

Please know that any other low lying roads may be underwater and impassable.

---------------------------

ORIGINAL:

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated list of road closures due to flooding.

Officials say there are several more roads that may be impassable and want to remind everyone not to enter any standing water on the roadway because of the risk of being swept away and drowning.

Known roads listed as impassable or water on roadway:

N. Holland Rd & E. Roberts Rd (Scales Mound)

N. Carr Rd at railroad crossing (Scales Mound)

S. Main St & S. Bench St (Galena)

S. Fulton Rd & Evergreen St (Hanover)

W. Rush Rd & S. Four Corners Rd (Hanover)

In the area of 6996 W. Blanding Rd (Hanover)

W. Steele Rd & S. Burton Rd (Elizabeth)

S. Apple River Rd & S. Goose Hollow Rd (Elizabeth)

S. Crazy Hollow Rd just off IL Rt 84 S. (Hanover)

