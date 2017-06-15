Several vehicles broken into in LeClaire, Iowa

Police are warning residents to lock their doors after a rash of car break-ins.

Officials with the LeClaire Police Department announced on their Facebook page that several vehicles were broken into on Tuesday night, June 13 and early Wednesday morning, June 14.

Police ask residents that if you happen notice anyone or anything suspicious during the night, do not hesitate to call 911 so an officer can respond to check it out. Anyone with information, or anyone who saw something suspicious should call 563-289-4242 extension 1.