Drought conditions expanded over the last 7 days south of I-80. Despite picking up some much needed rain areas south of I-80 saw less than inch, which is the one week normal in August. This lead to the expansion of severe drought through SE Iowa.
There is some good news through. These areas are expected to see much needed rain over the next 24 hours with the potential to more than an inch in some locations.
Severe Drought Expands Through SE Iowa
Drought conditions expanded over the last 7 days south of I-80. Despite picking up some much needed rain areas south of I-80 saw less than inch, which is the one week normal in August. This lead to the expansion of severe drought through SE Iowa.