Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa

The Quad Cities has seen its fair share of severe weather and this time of year officials are urging residents to come up with a plan before severe weather strikes. Dave Donovan is a coordinator with the Scott County Emergency Management agency and depends on their "all hazards" plan to respond during disasters.

"This time of year we start shifting our focus," said Donovan. "In the spring we're thinking about river flooding we're thinking about heavy rain events because the ground tends to be saturated in the spring and that could bring about flash flooding."

According to Donovan, county officials meet each month to assess their all hazards plan and discuss ways differing counties will work together during disastrous conditions. Officials are asking everyone to come up with a game plan of their own for when severe weather strikes. Donovan recommends purchasing a weather radio to keep up with changing conditions. Stick with KWQC-TV on-air and online all year round for updates on severe weather.